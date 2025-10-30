Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian HR of US-based firm slams employee for logging out 4 minutes early: ‘You can’t just do as you like’

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 08:45 am IST

An Indian HR from a US-based firm called out an employee for logging out four minutes early.

Leaving work just four minutes early doesn’t sound like a big deal, but for one employee, it led to a sharp message from HR.

A WhatsApp chat between the HR and an employee over a four-minute early logout went viral.(Unsplash/Representational Image)
A WhatsApp chat between the HR and an employee over a four-minute early logout went viral.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

A WhatsApp conversation shared on Reddit shows how an Indian HR from a US-based company confronted an employee for logging out before the shift officially ended.

“I wanna resign so bad,” the caption of the post reads.

Employee questioned over logout time:

According to the post, the HR asked, “Why have you logged out before 6:30?” The employee replied that it was only four minutes early and the day’s work was already finished, adding that the log-in time was 9:18 am.

However, the HR did not accept the explanation and wrote, “You cannot do things as you like. Even if you are done with your task, your shift ends at 6:30 am. Others also finish early but log out at 6:30 only.”

Also Read: Employee recounts tense interview where HR compared salary negotiation to haggling at a restaurant: ‘I was shocked...’

The HR further told the employee not to log in early and to follow the official shift timings like everyone else.

"There is a separate app that makes us log in and log out while tracking location, and more. The HR has asked us to now start logging our times on WhatsApp," the employee adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Mixed reactions online:

The post drew mixed reactions online. While many said the HR’s behaviour showed unnecessary micro-management, others felt that rules were rules and employees should follow official timings.

One of the users commented, “My first company had this rule and almost everyone followed it.”

Also Read: Startup labels Redditor ‘cultural non-fit’ for asking about salary: 'Landlord doesn’t accept lifelong connections…'

A second user commented, “If my company tracks time like this, I would be in jail. Please resign”

“In the company's defence, I think the login and logout times matter if it's a consulting company. They charge their clients according to these hours, and thus, early logouts are open to audits, and issues can arise,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian HR of US-based firm slams employee for logging out 4 minutes early: ‘You can’t just do as you like’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On