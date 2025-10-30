Indian HR of US-based firm slams employee for logging out 4 minutes early: ‘You can’t just do as you like’

Leaving work just four minutes early doesn’t sound like a big deal, but for one employee, it led to a sharp message from HR. A WhatsApp chat between the HR and an employee over a four-minute early logout went viral.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

A WhatsApp conversation shared on Reddit shows how an Indian HR from a US-based company confronted an employee for logging out before the shift officially ended.

“I wanna resign so bad,” the caption of the post reads.

Employee questioned over logout time:

According to the post, the HR asked, “Why have you logged out before 6:30?” The employee replied that it was only four minutes early and the day’s work was already finished, adding that the log-in time was 9:18 am.

However, the HR did not accept the explanation and wrote, “You cannot do things as you like. Even if you are done with your task, your shift ends at 6:30 am. Others also finish early but log out at 6:30 only.”

The HR further told the employee not to log in early and to follow the official shift timings like everyone else.

"There is a separate app that makes us log in and log out while tracking location, and more. The HR has asked us to now start logging our times on WhatsApp," the employee adds.

Mixed reactions online:

The post drew mixed reactions online. While many said the HR’s behaviour showed unnecessary micro-management, others felt that rules were rules and employees should follow official timings.

One of the users commented, “My first company had this rule and almost everyone followed it.”

A second user commented, “If my company tracks time like this, I would be in jail. Please resign”

“In the company's defence, I think the login and logout times matter if it's a consulting company. They charge their clients according to these hours, and thus, early logouts are open to audits, and issues can arise,” another user commented.

