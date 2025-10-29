‘Cruelest timing’: Techie’s heartfelt post on layoffs in festive season goes viral

Layoffs are tough in any month, but during the festive season, they can feel especially cruel. Amid the ongoing wave of layoffs, what should be a time for celebration, decorating homes, and planning holidays has instead become a period of counting expenses and worrying about what comes next. The post struck a chord online, capturing how layoffs can overshadow celebrations.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A tech professional, Jyotsana Gupta, recently shared an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) that captured this feeling perfectly, and it’s now going viral.

"Layoffs in November and December hurt the most," the caption of the post reads.

Heartbreak behind festive layoffs:

Gupta wrote about how painful it is to see people lose their jobs just as they are preparing for life’s big moments. “I know people who lost their jobs a month before their wedding. I know people who couldn’t celebrate New Year because of it. It’s the cruelest timing of all.”

She also mentions that layoffs during the festive season break more than careers. They shatter confidence, plans, and even the spirit to celebrate.

Check out the poshere:

The post was shared on October 28, 2025, and has since garnered over 41,000 views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users expressed empathy and shared their own experiences of facing layoffs during the festive season.

One of the users commented, “I know a couple who were impacted due to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy right a month before their marriage in 2008.”

A second user commented, "This is the unfortunate reality of life for people in software. These days, it's almost mandatory to build your moat while being so efficient in your current organisation, there's no workaround, really."

“Firing is as true as hiring.. Better to be prepared for the worst when in a job,” another user commented.

Others added that the post reminded them how timing can make all the difference, turning moments meant for joy into periods of quiet struggle.

