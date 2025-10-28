Amazon plans to cut 30,000 corporate jobs to ‘compensate for overhiring’, internet says ‘layoffs will continue’

A report claiming that Amazon plans to “cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs” has sparked an intense discussion on social media about job security and layoffs. According to a Reuters report, the company will begin targeting employees “to pare expenses and compensate for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic.” A report about Amazon’s plan to lay off its corporate employees has sparked a discussion on social media. (AFP)

How did social media react?

A Reddit user wrote, “Layoffs will continue.” The post received several comments expressing the same concern. Others claimed that the “real reason” behind the decision was something else and hinted at artificial intelligence (AI).

An individual posted, “This is bad news for anyone looking for a job, not just Amazon folks. You'll be competing with thousands of laid-off FAANG engineers for jobs.” A third claimed, “Amazon treats workers like s**t. It doesn't matter whether you're a highly educated developer or a delivery driver. You're basically just a sacrificable pawn.”

A fourth added, “Wonder how many more years companies are gonna be able to milk the pandemic overhiring excuse.”

How many employees are being laid off?

Amazon is going to fire “10% of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate employees,” reported Reuters. The multinational tech company reportedly has 1.55 million total employees. However, this will represent the largest job cut at Amazon since late 2022.

As per the outlet, the managers of the impacted teams underwent special training on how to communicate with employees who would receive the layoff emails.

Which departments would be affected?

Amazon has reportedly been laying off employees in smaller numbers across various divisions for the past two years. The cuts, set to begin this week, will reportedly impact “human resources, known as People Experience and Technology, devices and services, and operations.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in a June statement, discussed job cuts and the increased use of AI. He said that the use of AI-powered tools will lead to further layoffs, especially in roles that involve “repetitive and routine tasks.”