'2,000 employees clapped for layoffs': HR executive's post about radical transparency sparks debate

A LinkedIn post by an HR executive has gone viral, sparking a debate about transparency and the ethics of layoffs. In the post, Jackson Lynch, the Chief HR Officer at Consigliere, revealed that 2,000 employees applauded following a mass layoff - not out of happiness, but in response to the company’s candid approach. The LinkedIn post has sparked a debate online. (Representational/Pexels )

“2,000 employees clapped for layoffs. Not because they were happy to lose colleagues, or even their own job. But because we told them the truth,” Lynch wrote in the post.

He emphasised that the company avoided corporate jargon and euphemisms, explaining plainly why the layoffs were necessary, what they meant for the business, and what steps would follow. “No jargon. No ‘reorg’ spin. No sugarcoating. Just honesty: why it was happening, what it meant, and what came next,” the post read.

The HR chief also argued that this level of transparency fostered respect among employees rather than resentment. “Employees didn’t resent it. They respected it. They applauded it. Radical transparency isn’t cruelty. It’s respect in action,” he wrote.

How did social media react?

The post quickly gained traction, garnering tens of thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Some users praised the approach as a model of ethical leadership.

“Radical transparency is tough, but when done right, it builds loyalty and credibility. People appreciate knowing the full picture and being treated like adults,” wrote one user.

“I wish it were better news of course, but it sounds like it was handled masterfully. One of my former bosses likes to tell people she has seen employees thank me for terminating them. It's at once humbling and uplifting - a real testament their character and your craft,” commented another.

However, some users questioned whether the applause truly reflected employees’ sentiments.

“Nobody claps after being fired. Stop portraying mass layoffs like a Christmas celebration,” one user wrote.

“Did they clap because he threatened to fire anyone who didn't clap?” questioned another.