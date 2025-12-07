Did Russell Wilson just retire? Why New York Giants QB is not playing

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Russell Wilson’s NFL Today appearance during the Giants’ bye fueled speculation that he may have suddenly retired from football. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on the CBS's NFL Today, the broadcaster NFL pregame show on Sunday as the Giants got a bye this week. His appearance on the show sparked rumors that he may have retired from the game suddenly.

Wilson has not retired. He is still enlisted with the New York Giants as a quarterback, despite being 37 years old. He has seen a recent change in his fortunes after he was benched for Jaxon Dart and relegated to the Giants No. 3 quarterback.

"Pretty sure Russell Wilson in gauging how well he likes being in front of the camera on an NFL game day show as his career winds down," one user wrote.

“How the f--- is Russell Wilson on nfl broadcast and while being in the nfl?!?!” wrote another.

Interestingly, some people were really impressed with Russell Wilson's NFL pre-game analysis and felt that he was a natural in the studio.

“No surprise but Russell Wilson presents incredibly well on television. From a pure telegenic standpoint he's a natural in a studio role,” one user said.

“Love seeing Russell Wilson on CBS' NFL Today,” added another. “He will be a good analyst when he leaves football. Seeing Russ next to Matt Ryan honestly makes me want to cry because they are 2 of my favorite qbs from my early adult years. I love them & their families.”

“Russell Wilson is pretty good at this pregame analysis stuff. Maybe, he should've been doing this the past few seasons,” said another.

What Russell Wilson Has Said About Retirement?

Despite the turn of fortune at the New York Giants, Russell Wilson has not hinted at retiring anytime soon. However, the 37-year-old has said that he wants to play actively and since the turn of fortune at the Giants has put him out of favor, he plans to move to a different team next season.

“I’m not done. I’ve got so much belief in myself and know what I’m capable of. I believe I was able to show it on the road in Dallas,” Wilson told reporters in September, addressing rumors about his possible retirement.