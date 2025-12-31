Stefon Diggs' chef identified? Incident report confirms details; 'who did he strangle?'

Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The charges were announced on Tuesday morning in Dedham District Court. The Patriots star's attorney, Michael DiStefano, has denied all allegations. Stefon Diggs' chef made serious allegations against the Patriots star(Getty Images via AFP)

An incident report was released. NBC Boston published the police statement, detailing accusations Diggs' personal chef made against him. She claimed that the Patriots WR slapped her and tried to choke her over a salary dispute. The employee first went to police on December 16 and shared details about the December 2 incident.

Diggs allegedly entered her bedroom to discuss an ongoing text exchange between the two over money she believed she was owed. According to her account, Stefon Diggs became angry and smacked her across the face.

Has Stefon Diggs' personal chef been identified?

No. The police report only identifies her as ‘victim’.

Complete police report

On December 16, 2025, while I was working the front desk, [victim] entered the station to report a prior incident. She appeared visibly upset and was initially reluctant to provide a statement, requesting to speak with a female officer. After checking the duty schedule, I informed her that no female officer would be available until 4 p.m. I told her I understood if she did not feel comfortable speaking with me and gave her a few minutes to decide. After some time, she agreed to proceed and I escorted her to the interview room near the lobby to begin taking her report. Once I recorded her basic information, I asked her to explain what had happened.

At first, she was hesitant to identify the person involved. I told her I could still take her statement and we could return to that detail later. She then described an incident that occurred on December 2, 2025, while she was working as a private chef at 7 Schoolmaster Lane in Dedham. According to her account, the male employer she worked for entered her unlocked bedroom while they were in the midst of an ongoing dispute over money she believed she was owed. The discussion escalated, and she stated that he struck her across the face. She reported that when she tried to push him away, he placed his arm around her neck from behind, using the crook of his elbow to choke her. She said she had difficulty breathing and felt as though she might lose consciousness, and when she attempted to pull his arm away, he tightened his grip. She stated that he then threw her onto the bed, made a comment to the effect of “Thought so,” and when she mentioned she still had not been paid, he responded “Lies” and left the room. She said she believed he needed to authorize payments in order for her to receive her salary, which was why she confronted him directly. She reported that she noticed redness on her upper chest afterward but did not take photographs of the injury.

At that point in the interview, [victim] identified the man as Stefon DIGGS, a professional football player for the New England Patriots. She said she had been reluctant to report the incident sooner because of his public profile.

I asked her to clarify the terms of her employment so I could better understand the situation. She stated that she began working as his private chef around July 20, 2025, and that her contract was intended to last through the end of the NFL season. She said she was typically paid by wire transfer and had originally been told she would be compensated weekly, but instead had been receiving monthly payments. She also reported that she still believes she is owed approximately one month of pay. In early November, she said DIGGS informed her she would not be needed from November 7 to November 14 and that she would have to leave her room during that time because he was hosting guests. She stated she was told to return home and that no financial assistance was provided for travel, and that because the time off was not requested by her, she believed she should still have been paid for that period, which she said is standard in her profession.

Following the alleged assault on December 2, [victim] said she left her position and went to stay with a friend in [redacted]. On December 9, 2025, she returned to the residence to collect her belongings. During that time, she exchanged text messages with DIGGS, who directed her to speak with his assistant regarding the unpaid compensation. She reported that she then communicated with a representative in Finance, who told her that payment would require her to sign a non-disclosure agreement requested by DIGGS. She stated that she did not sign the document.