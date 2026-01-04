What number is Trevon Diggs? Cornerback plays first game for Packers, against Vikings
Trevon Diggs' performance is gaining praise online, as the cornerback plays his first game for the Green Bay Packers against Minnesota Vikings.
Trevon Diggs is playing his first game for the Green Bay Packers as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in the January 4 NFL fixture. His performance has gained praise online even as his team trails 3-0 at the time of writing.
“TREVON DIGGS. He's already been far more aggressive in tackling on one series today than he was the entire game in Washington on Christmas Day,” one person on X noted. Another added, “Trevon Diggs with a hell of a tackle on that screen. Exciting to see! Also a massive upgrade so far!”.
What jersey number does Diggs wear?
Diggs wears number 28 for the Packers. The announcement was made on January 1. Diggs earlier wore No. 27 (as a rookie in 2020) and No. 7 (2021-25) with the Dallas Cowboys.
Diggs was seen wearing the No 28 during a practice session as well. “Trevon Diggs wearing No. 28 with the Packers. He played with Xavier McKinney for three years at Alabama and Josh Jacobs for two. Keisean Nixon also getting acquainted with the new member of his room,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic wrote.
During his time in Alabama, Diggs wore No. 7 and in high school he had No 1. Micah Parsons who is close friends with Diggs became the first Packers player since Curly Lambeau to don the No 1 jersey, when he made the pick this year.
Diggs' current jersey number was formerly worn by A.J. Dillon in 2024 during the regular season. Apart from the running back, linebacker Isaiah Simmons wore the No 28 during the preseason.
While Diggs' first appearance seemed to have the support of fans, some criticized the 27-year-old. “Trevon Diggs. I have seen enough. Your knees are shot and have zero agility. We can cut you,” a fan remarked.
