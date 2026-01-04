What number is Trevon Diggs? Cornerback plays first game for Packers, against Vikings

Trevon Diggs is playing his first game for the Green Bay Packers as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in the January 4 NFL fixture. His performance has gained praise online even as his team trails 3-0 at the time of writing.

“TREVON DIGGS. He's already been far more aggressive in tackling on one series today than he was the entire game in Washington on Christmas Day,” one person on X noted. Another added, “Trevon Diggs with a hell of a tackle on that screen. Exciting to see! Also a massive upgrade so far!”.

What jersey number does Diggs wear? Diggs wears number 28 for the Packers. The announcement was made on January 1. Diggs earlier wore No. 27 (as a rookie in 2020) and No. 7 (2021-25) with the Dallas Cowboys.