NFL Week 18: What games are lined up for Saturday? Time, TV channels and more

For the final time this season, all 32 NFL teams will take teh field in Week 18, closing out the regular season with playoff races still hanging in teh balance. While most games are set for Sunday, the schedule features a twist with no Thursday or Monday night matchups.

Instead, the spotlight shifts to three-standalone games, highlighted by a compelling Saturday doubleheader on ABC and ESPN that launches the final week with postseason implications front and center, as reported by USA Today.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NFL action, from how to watch each game to the key storylines and playoff implications to keep an eye on throughout the day.

Week 18: Saturday games line up Saturday's doubleheader sets the tone for a dramatic Week 18, with both matchups carrying major playoff weight. The afternoon kicks off at 4:30 pm ET when the Panthers visit the Buccaneers in a game that could decide the NFC South.

While the nightcap features a classic NFC West showdown as the Seahawks travel to face the 49ers at 8 pm ET.

Where to watch or stream Saturday games? Panthers vs. Buccaneers Panthers-Buccaneers will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN, with streaming options available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Fans can also watch the game on mobile devices through NFL+, which allows streaming on phones and tablets.