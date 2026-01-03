Edit Profile
    NFL Week 18: What games are lined up for Saturday? Time, TV channels and more

    Published on: Jan 03, 2026 4:27 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    The NFL's Saturday doubleheader begins with the Panthers visiting the Buccaneers, followed by the Seahawks facing the 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    The NFL's final regular-season week features key matchups, including the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. 49ers, both with playoff implications.

    For the final time this season, all 32 NFL teams will take teh field in Week 18, closing out the regular season with playoff races still hanging in teh balance. While most games are set for Sunday, the schedule features a twist with no Thursday or Monday night matchups.

    Instead, the spotlight shifts to three-standalone games, highlighted by a compelling Saturday doubleheader on ABC and ESPN that launches the final week with postseason implications front and center, as reported by USA Today.

    Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NFL action, from how to watch each game to the key storylines and playoff implications to keep an eye on throughout the day.

    Also Read: Stefon Diggs' response to strangulation claims as NFL star faces charges, ‘The timing and motivation for…’

    Week 18: Saturday games line up

    Saturday's doubleheader sets the tone for a dramatic Week 18, with both matchups carrying major playoff weight. The afternoon kicks off at 4:30 pm ET when the Panthers visit the Buccaneers in a game that could decide the NFC South.

    While the nightcap features a classic NFC West showdown as the Seahawks travel to face the 49ers at 8 pm ET.

    Also Read: Stefon Diggs strangulation row: Patriots WR could miss AFC clash after chef's claims; NFL gives verdict

    Where to watch or stream Saturday games?

    Panthers vs. Buccaneers

    Panthers-Buccaneers will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN, with streaming options available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Fans can also watch the game on mobile devices through NFL+, which allows streaming on phones and tablets.

    Seahawks vs. 49ers

    Seahawks-49ers will also be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers can additionally stream the game on mobile devices through NFL+, which offers access on phones and tablets.

