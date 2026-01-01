Micah Parsons teases Cowboys in first reaction to Trevon Diggs' Packers contract after Christmas story

Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons are likely to be reunited in 2026. A day after the Dallas Cowboys released the former, the Green Bay Packers claimed him on waivers. Parsons, who is out with an ACL injury, is expected to share the field with his ex-Dallas teammate and close friend once he returns.

This comes after it was revealed on Wednesday that a Christmas Day rift was behind the Cowboys' releasing Diggs. NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared details, saying the CB requested coach Brian Schottenheimer to stay in Washington after the team's Christmas game. However, his request was denied.

“Diggs again said he wanted to be with his family and that if he went back to Dallas, he’d just be flying right back on the first flight out, especially with players having several days off. The team vehemently denied his request again. And then today, the team released him. Diggs is healthy and ready to join a new team for the playoffs,” Schultz said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Responding to questions, Schottenheimer said that the Christmas incident was one of the factors.

"It was one of many factors. It was not the only factor. I'm not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed."

Micah Parsons on Trevon Diggs

Meanwhile, Parsons celebrated his reunion with Diggs in style. “We are back,” he tweeted. The Packers enter the postseason with major concerns in their secondary, a problem that has intensified after head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that Nate Hobbs is unlikely to return from a knee injury and Kamal Hadden has been ruled out for the year with an ankle issue.

Those losses come at a time when Green Bay is banking on added help at cornerback, a position Trevon Diggs once dominated alongside Micah Parsons in Dallas.

Diggs’ emergence in 2021 marked the peak of that defensive era. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions that season and scored twice on returns, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous ballhawks. However, the production that followed has been far more modest, with only six interceptions across his last 38 games and limited availability in 2025, when he appeared in just eight contests.

That early-2020s stretch was nevertheless one of the most successful runs the Cowboys had seen in years. With Diggs and Parsons anchoring the unit, Dallas stacked three straight 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023 and finished inside the league’s top seven in scoring defense each year. Both defenders earned first-team All-Pro recognition in 2021, ending a decade-long drought since DeMarcus Ware had last represented the franchise on that list.

The partnership ultimately dissolved in dramatic fashion. A bitter contract dispute between Dallas and Parsons spilled into the offseason and culminated in his trade to Green Bay on August 28, where he signed a four-year, $188 million extension.