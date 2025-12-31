Why Trevon Diggs was released. Real reason revealed amid Stefon Diggs reports

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys stands for an injury timeout during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers (Getty Images via AFP) Amid the Stefon Diggs strangulation row, his bro Trevon Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys It's not a good day for the Diggs brothers. Amid the Stefon Diggs strangulation row, his bro Trevon Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

As fans drew bizarre links between the Cowboys' decision to the allegations Stefon faces, the real reason was revealed.

"My understanding is Diggs’ release was not a result of a specific incident," Pelissero said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "It was the culmination of multiple factors spread over time, including both performance and other elements. The team felt it was best for both Trevon and the Cowboys to move on at this point."

Once regarded as one of the league’s elite cornerbacks, Diggs cemented his reputation early in the decade with a breakout 2021 campaign. That season, he snagged an NFL-best 11 interceptions, a performance that propelled him to First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod, and helped secure a $97 million contract extension from the Cowboys.

He followed that success with another Pro Bowl season in 2022, but his momentum was derailed by injuries. A leg injury in 2023 cut his year short after only two games, and over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined, he was sidelined for 14 games as he worked to recover and regain form.

Stefon Diggs allegations

Meanwhile, New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with an incident that happened earlier this month, police said. The 32-year-old's personal chef made a complaint with police on December 16, the incident report revealed.

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement that Diggs “categorically denies these allegations.”

Meier said the allegations never occurred, describing them as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” Meier wrote.

(With AP inputs)