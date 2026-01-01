Trevon Diggs could play vs Vikings next week; Packers contract details and salary revealed

The Green Bay Packers have made an aggressive late-season move. They have managed to claim former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers one day after the Dallas Cowboys released him. Now, all eyes will be on Micah Parsons and Diggs' reunion in Green Bay, which will only happen next year. Parsons has been sidelined with an ACL injury.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 before moving on to the playoffs. Will Trevon Diggs play vs Lamar Jackson and co? Yes, he can. But there will be contract implications. Green Bay is responsible for $472,000, the prorated share of Diggs’ base salary, along with an additional $58,823 if he is active for Week 18.

While that may seem steep for a single regular-season game, any postseason appearances would not add to the team’s payroll since playoff compensation is paid out by the league. The future years on Diggs’ contract include salaries of $15.5 million in 2026, $20.5 million in 2027, and $21 million in 2028, though none of those figures are guaranteed beyond the current season.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Diggs said, “he is healthy and motivated as he looks to join another team looking for another piece to add this postseason.”

On-field performance remains the lingering question. Diggs was one of the league’s standout cornerbacks in 2021 and 2022, but an ACL tear suffered shortly after signing his extension in Dallas derailed that momentum. His play in 2024 has been uneven, reflected in a 62.4 PFF coverage grade across 424 defensive snaps and a perfect 158.3 passer rating allowed when targeted.

Why Trevon Diggs was released by the Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer clarified that Dallas did not release Diggs solely because he did not fly home with the team from Washington, D.C., on Christmas. However, it was one of the factors.

"It was one of many factors. It was not the only factor. I'm not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed."