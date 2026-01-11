What is the weather in Chicago now? Snow forecast at Soldier Field for Bears vs Packers game

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are set to play in the wild-card round of the 2025playoffs, but the weather conditions do not appear favorable. Snow is already falling at Soldier Field ahead of the matchup, starting to accumulate on the field.

Videos and photos of the snowfall have surfaced on social media.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there will be snow showers throughout the night, with accumulations of around an inch. Low temperatures could be around 23 degrees with winds in the 15 to 20 mph range and gusts up to 35 mph, according to USA Today.

Weather forecast in Chicago for Bears vs. Packers playoff game Here’s a look at the details of Chicago's forecast for January 10, according to USA Today:

Current temperature (7:30 p.m. ET): 32 degrees

Low temperature: 23 degrees

Chance of precipitation: 80%

Wind: 15 to 20 mph (gusts up to 35 mph) Chicago is expected to get a coating of snow up to an inch from Saturday morning into Sunday afternoon, per AccuWeather. The game is not scheduled to kick off until 8 pm ET, and the projected "real feel" for the game is 15 degrees with wind gusts up to 21 mph.

There is only a 1% chance of precipitation for the game itself. Therefore, the players will possibly only have to battle the wind and the cold.

When the game kicks off, it is projected to be about 28 degrees. The real feel for the game, meanwhile, is expected to be 15 degrees.

Soldier Field, where the same is taking place, is open-air and does not have a roof. This is a disadvantage for the players, considering the weather can be rough in Chicago in January.