Mon, Nov 03, 2025
Green Bay Packers debut ‘1923 Classic’ leather helmets on throwback week. What is their significance?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 03, 2025 01:34 am IST

The Packers debuted 1923-style throwback uniforms in Week 9 vs. the Panthers, featuring brown leather helmets with U.S. and Irish flags.

The Green Bay Packers debuted their throwback uniforms in Week 9 in the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. As part of the uniform, the Packers wore a brown-colored leather helmet that resembled the 1923 helmet, and it had flags of the United States and Ireland on it.

Flags of the United States and Ireland on the helmet worn by Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan before playing the Carolina Panthers.(AP)
The uniform, named "1923 Classic" on the Packers' official website, features the leather-colored hand-painted helmets with the flags of Ireland and the United States. Earlier, the Packers had said that the uniforms will be a combination of "navy uniforms" as the Packers wore them "before wearing green, the Packers wore navy uniforms."

The team said that the uniform, along with the leather-colored helmet, is a homage to the 1923 uniform the team wore. Along with the helmets, it also features numbers printed in gold blocks along with three gold stripes - similar to the 1923-24 season long-sleeve sweaters wore by the team.

However, there are slight changes to the original in Sunday's uniform.

This story is being updated.

