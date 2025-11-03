Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tucker Kraft injury update: What happened to the Packers TE? First details here

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 03, 2025 01:41 am IST

Packers TE Tucker Kraft injured his knee in the second quarter vs. the Panthers, was carted off the field, and listed as questionable to return.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a serious injury in the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He had to be carted off the field and was listed questionable to return for rest of tonight's game.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the second half against the Carolina Panthers, (AP)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the second half against the Carolina Panthers, (AP)

Kraft seemed to be seriously hurt during a play in the second quarter and clutched his knee in pain. He appeared to have injured his knee. Packers confirmed in a post on their X handle that Kraft is questionable to return for the rest pf tonight's game.

Kraft seemed seriously hurt in the play and lay on the field in pain as members of the Packers' medical team assessed him. Eventually, he was able to walk off the field on his own, albeit with help from the trainers. He was then taken to the medical tent for preliminary assessment before being carted off the field. Here's the video of the play where Kraft injured himself.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Tucker Kraft injury update: What happened to the Packers TE? First details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On