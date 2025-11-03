Tucker Kraft injury update: What happened to the Packers TE? First details here

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a serious injury in the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He had to be carted off the field and was listed questionable to return for rest of tonight's game. Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the second half against the Carolina Panthers, (AP)

Kraft seemed to be seriously hurt during a play in the second quarter and clutched his knee in pain. He appeared to have injured his knee. Packers confirmed in a post on their X handle that Kraft is questionable to return for the rest pf tonight's game.

Kraft seemed seriously hurt in the play and lay on the field in pain as members of the Packers' medical team assessed him. Eventually, he was able to walk off the field on his own, albeit with help from the trainers. He was then taken to the medical tent for preliminary assessment before being carted off the field. Here's the video of the play where Kraft injured himself.

This story is being updated.