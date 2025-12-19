Chicago Bears mulling Indiana home over public funding standoff Chicago Bears mulling Indiana home over public funding standoff The Chicago Bears have warned they are considering moving to Indiana if they are unable to secure state backing for infrastructure projects around a proposed new indoor stadium.

Bears president and chief executive Kevin Warren said in an open letter late Wednesday that the club was now looking at potential stadium sites in neighboring Indiana after failing to secure infrastructure commitments from Illinois state leaders.

The Bears, who were one of the NFL's founding teams in 1920, confirmed in September they are aiming to leave their home at Soldier Field in order to build a new, modern indoor arena in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, where the team bought a 326-acre site for development in 2023.

However Warren said Wednesday that the team was now looking at a possible move out of state.

"We have not asked for state taxpayer dollars to build the stadium at Arlington Park," Warren wrote. "We asked only for a commitment to essential local infrastructure which is more than typical for projects of this size.

"Additionally, we sought reasonable property tax certainty to secure financing. We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership."

Warren said a failure to secure commitments over infrastructure had created "uncertainty" with "significant consequences."

"Stable timelines are critical, as are predictable processes and elected leaders, who share a sense of urgency and appreciation for public partnership that projects with this level of impact require," Warren wrote.

"We have not received that sense of urgency or appreciation to date. We have been told directly by state leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois.

"Consequently ... we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana."

Warren said the idea of moving the Bears out of state was "not about leverage".

"We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights.

"Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future."

rcw/jc

