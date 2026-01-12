Why is George Kittle not playing today vs Eagles? Here's what happened to 49ers TE

The San Francisco 49ers have officially confirmed that tight end George Kittle has been ruled out for the remainder of their NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a right Achilles injury. The injury occurred Sunday with about six minutes remaining in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP)

What happened to George Kittle? George Kittle went down on a routine 6-yard reception early in the second quarter after being tackled by Eagles safety Marcus Epps. The veteran TE immediately grabbed the back of his right lower leg and remained down briefly before being taken off the field on a cart following evaluation by the 49ers’ medical staff.

After videos of the play circulated, fans speculated that Kittle had suffered an Achilles tear, which the 49ers later confirmed.

"Injury Update: George Kittle is ruled out with an achilles injury," the team wrote on X.

Achilles tear recovery For athletes who tear their Achilles, full recovery usually takes 6 to 12 months, with top-level players often needing closer to 10–12 months after surgery. Recovery includes physical therapy to rebuild strength and mobility. The timeline can vary based on the tear’s severity, treatment type, age, and fitness level. Returning to play requires careful rehab and testing, though some modern methods can help speed up early recovery.

49ers' full list of inactives vs Eagles:

WR Ricky Pearsall

LB Luke Gifford

LB Dee Winters

RB Isaac Guerendo

DT Kevin Givens

CB Chase Lucas

WR Jordan Watkins

Full list of the Eagles' inactives vs 49ers: CB Jakorian Bennett

RB A.J. Dillon

QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)

T Lane Johnson

DT Ty Robinson

OL Brett Toth

OLB Joshua Uche