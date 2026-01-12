Why is Lane Johnson not playing today? Full Eagles vs 49ers inactives list
Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle in Lane Johnson’s absence.
Lane Johnson will not play in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a foot injury.
What happened to Lane Johnson?
The veteran right tackle suffered a Lisfranc sprain in mid-November during a regular-season game against the Detroit Lions. He missed the final seven games of the regular season. He was limited in practice throughout the week while attempting to return. Although listed as questionable on the final injury report, Johnson was ultimately ruled inactive on game day.
Also Read: NFL schedule today: What games are lined up on Sunday? See time, schedule and more
Who is replacing Lane Johnson?
Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle in Lane Johnson’s absence. Acquired by Philadelphia before the regular season, Fred Johnson has stepped in effectively and proven to be a reliable option along the offensive line.
Also Read: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 4 tips for injury prevention, long-term bone and joint health: 'Weakness leads to chronic…'
Cam Jurgens praises Johnson
Despite being sidelined, Johnson’s presence has still been felt in the locker room. Center Cam Jurgens spoke highly of the veteran’s leadership and impact.
“Everybody knows Lane,” Jurgens said. "He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s a stud. That speaks for itself, and having him back in the room is just awesome from his personality. He makes the room a little lighter. We love having him in there. He means so much to us. It’s hard to put it into a comment."
Full list of the Eagles' inactives:
CB Jakorian Bennett
RB A.J. Dillon
QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)
T Lane Johnson
DT Ty Robinson
OL Brett Toth
OLB Joshua Uche
49ers' full list of inactives:
WR Ricky Pearsall
LB Luke Gifford
LB Dee Winters
RB Isaac Guerendo
DT Kevin Givens
CB Chase Lucas
WR Jordan Watkins
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More