Why is Lane Johnson not playing today? Full Eagles vs 49ers inactives list

Lane Johnson will not play in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a foot injury.

What happened to Lane Johnson? The veteran right tackle suffered a Lisfranc sprain in mid-November during a regular-season game against the Detroit Lions. He missed the final seven games of the regular season. He was limited in practice throughout the week while attempting to return. Although listed as questionable on the final injury report, Johnson was ultimately ruled inactive on game day.

Who is replacing Lane Johnson? Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle in Lane Johnson’s absence. Acquired by Philadelphia before the regular season, Fred Johnson has stepped in effectively and proven to be a reliable option along the offensive line.

Cam Jurgens praises Johnson Despite being sidelined, Johnson’s presence has still been felt in the locker room. Center Cam Jurgens spoke highly of the veteran’s leadership and impact.

“Everybody knows Lane,” Jurgens said. "He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s a stud. That speaks for itself, and having him back in the room is just awesome from his personality. He makes the room a little lighter. We love having him in there. He means so much to us. It’s hard to put it into a comment."

Full list of the Eagles' inactives:

CB Jakorian Bennett

RB A.J. Dillon

QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)

T Lane Johnson

DT Ty Robinson

OL Brett Toth

OLB Joshua Uche

49ers' full list of inactives:

WR Ricky Pearsall

LB Luke Gifford

LB Dee Winters

RB Isaac Guerendo

DT Kevin Givens

CB Chase Lucas

WR Jordan Watkins