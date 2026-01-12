Edit Profile
    Why is Lane Johnson not playing today? Full Eagles vs 49ers inactives list

    Published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:21 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles has been ruled out against San Francisco 49ers. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle in Lane Johnson’s absence.

    Lane Johnson will not play in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a foot injury.

    What happened to Lane Johnson?

    The veteran right tackle suffered a Lisfranc sprain in mid-November during a regular-season game against the Detroit Lions. He missed the final seven games of the regular season. He was limited in practice throughout the week while attempting to return. Although listed as questionable on the final injury report, Johnson was ultimately ruled inactive on game day.

    Who is replacing Lane Johnson?

    Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle in Lane Johnson’s absence. Acquired by Philadelphia before the regular season, Fred Johnson has stepped in effectively and proven to be a reliable option along the offensive line.

    Cam Jurgens praises Johnson

    Despite being sidelined, Johnson’s presence has still been felt in the locker room. Center Cam Jurgens spoke highly of the veteran’s leadership and impact.

    “Everybody knows Lane,” Jurgens said. "He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s a stud. That speaks for itself, and having him back in the room is just awesome from his personality. He makes the room a little lighter. We love having him in there. He means so much to us. It’s hard to put it into a comment."

    Full list of the Eagles' inactives:

    CB Jakorian Bennett

    RB A.J. Dillon

    QB Sam Howell (3rd QB)

    T Lane Johnson

    DT Ty Robinson

    OL Brett Toth

    OLB Joshua Uche

    49ers' full list of inactives:

    WR Ricky Pearsall

    LB Luke Gifford

    LB Dee Winters

    RB Isaac Guerendo

    DT Kevin Givens

    CB Chase Lucas

    WR Jordan Watkins

