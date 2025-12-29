Why George Kittle is not playing vs Bears tonight. 49ers give latest injury update

George Kittle will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP) George Kittle is inactive for the San Francisco 49ers' Sunday night game against the Chicago Bears George Kittle is inactive for the San Francisco 49ers' Sunday night game against the Chicago Bears. WR Ricky Pearsall, who was also listed as questionable all week, will suit up for the Week 17 matchup, Kyle Shanahan and co noted in its injury report.

Why George Kittle is out vs Bears

The tight end was considered "highly unlikely" to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is currently dealing with a sprained ankle that forced him out of action at the end of the 49ers' Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Kittle did not practice all week. In his absence, Jake Tonges will receive the majority of the workload. George Kittle had missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring issue. Tonges had stepped up then.

Speaking about Pearsall, Shanahan said: "He got through it. He was able to go some, as opposed to last week he wasn't able to go at all. I think it got better for him each day and hopefully it'll continue here over the next 48 hours."

Here are the 49ers inactives for Week 17 against the Bears

WR Jordan Watkins

DL Robert Beal Jr.

RB Isaac Guerendo

DL Kevin Givens

CB Renardo Green

LB Curtis Robinson

TE George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Offense

WR: Jauan Jennings (1st), Demarcus Robinson (2nd)

LT: Trent Williams (1st)

LG: Spencer Burford (1st), Connor Colby (2nd)

C: Jake Brendel (1st), Matt Hennessy (2nd)

RG: Dominick Puni (1st)

RT: Colton McKivitz (1st), Austen Pleasants (2nd)

TE: George Kittle (1st), Luke Farrell (2nd), Jake Tonges (3rd)

WR: Ricky Pearsall (1st), Kendrick Bourne (2nd), Skyy Moore (3rd), Jordan Watkins (4th)

RB: Christian McCaffrey (1st), Brian Robinson Jr. (2nd), Isaac Guerendo (3rd), Jordan James (4th)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (1st)

QB: Brock Purdy (1st), Mac Jones (2nd)

Defense

LDE: Bryce Huff (1st), Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Robert Beal Jr. (3rd)

LDT: Kalia Davis (1st), Kevin Givens (2nd)

RDT: Jordan Elliott (1st), Alfred Collins (2nd), C.J. West (3rd)

RDE: Sam Okuayinonu (1st), Keion White (2nd)

SAM: Luke Gifford (1st), Garret Wallow (2nd)

MIKE: Tatum Bethune (1st), Curtis Robinson (2nd)

WILL: Dee Winters (1st), Nick Martin (2nd)

LCB: Renardo Green (1st), Chase Lucas (2nd)

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir (1st), Darrell Luter Jr. (2nd)

NB: Upton Stout (1st)

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown (1st), Marques Sigle (2nd), Siran Neal (3rd)

SS: Malik Mustapha (1st), Jason Pinnock (2nd)

Special Teams

P: Thomas Morstead (1st)

K: Eddy Piñeiro (1st)

H: Thomas Morstead (1st)

PR: Skyy Moore (1st), Jordan Watkins (2nd)

KOR: Skyy Moore (1st), Brian Robinson Jr. (2nd), Isaac Guerendo (3rd)

LS: Jon Weeks (1st)