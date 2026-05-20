Donna Kelce unveils new partnership as Taylor-Travis prenup drama sparks buzz before July wedding

Donna Kelce, the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, has a lot on her plate with the reported July wedding of his son to Taylor Swift to arrange. But, Mama Kelce is not just focused on family matters! Donna Kelce looks on before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old announced on Instagram that she has partnered with the youth sports streaming platform Game Changer to launch a product for senior NFL fans. Called the 'Gran Cave': a specially designed screen combination where grandparents can watch all the games of their grandchildren in HD simultaneously.

Donna Kelce appears in a short video posted on her profile promoting the product. "You have heard about the man cave. The classic gate away for guys. But what about the real No. 1 sports fan in the family? Grandparent."

She then goes on to introduce product. The caption of the post read: “I had a great time working with Game Changer to create its first-ever Gran Cave. It’s the perfect space for catching any game in 1080p HD. Wish we had Game Changer when my boys were little!”