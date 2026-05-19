Inside Travis Kelce's lavish $125K gift to Taylor Swift: Elizabeth Taylor's opals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again dominating celebrity headlines after reports claimed Kelce likely purchased a $125,000 vintage jewelry suite formerly owned by legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor for Swift. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making headlines as reports suggest Kelce bought a $125,000 vintage jewelry set once owned by Elizabeth Taylor for Swift (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Page Six reported that Swift had recently been spotted wearing pieces from the rare opal collection during multiple public outings, like in a Brooklyn wedding appearance, wearing the complete suit.

In New York, date nights with Kelce and the recent New York Times Magazine interview, Swift was seen wearing parts of the suit with a ring and a round-cut bracelet, and a similar marquise-shaped bracelet, respectively.

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Did Travis Kelce buy the Elizabeth Taylor jewelry set? Adam Fox of Fox Estate Jewelry posted an Instagram reel that suggested Kelce might have bought the unique set for his future bride. According to Fox, the buyer who purchased the suite through luxury marketplace 1stDibs was a sports agent.

The jewelry set reportedly sold for $125,000 and includes chandelier earrings, bracelets and a ring crafted from black Australian opals and 22-karat gold by designer Darlene de Sedle.

Fox said in his video that the sale happened "during Christmas time," and the buyer isn't exactly his typical clientele.

“On the majority of these online platforms, for higher-ticket items, somebody will reach out, ask questions. Sometimes they will try to negotiate, sometimes they won’t. This just randomly sold,” he said, describing the buying process.

Fox dismissed the purchase as "very strange" until he woke up on Sunday to see a post from an Instagram account, WeWoreWhatJewels. The entire suite could be seen on Swift.

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Rare Elizabeth Taylor jewels reappear after years The jewelry collection carries significant Hollywood history.

Elizabeth Taylor, Swift's muse, previously owned the exquisite gold and opal jewelry set. There are several ways to interpret how it honors Swift's own body of work.

According to Town & Country and Vogue, Elizabeth Taylor originally purchased the opal suite in 1999. Following her death, the collection was auctioned during Christie’s landmark 2011 estate sale, where it reportedly sold for just $6,000.

The set then disappeared from the public eye for years.

The suite resurfaced in 2025 when Fox Estate Jewelry acquired and later sold it through 1stDibs. Adam Fox said he was surprised and delighted to later see Swift wearing the collection publicly.

“I was like, this makes so much more sense,” Fox told after noticing the jewelry on Swift.

He added, “I’m just the jewelry dealer. I just had to assume. And the only reason I assumed that was because it was going to a sports agent.”

Fans immediately noticed Swift wearing several pieces from the collection during recent appearances in New York City and London. Vogue reported that the Brooklyn wedding appearance marked the first time the full set had been publicly worn together since the Christie’s auction over a decade ago.

The set is a romantic gesture that bundles the couple.

Two of Taylor Swift's songs from The Life of a Showgirl are "Opalite" and "Elizabeth Taylor", which reference her love for the stone and the wearer.

Each earring also has a set of 13 opals, which is a subtle homage to the singer's favorite number and the date of her birth. This piece of jewelry is an added celebration of both of their characteristics because it is known that Travis's birthstone is also opal.