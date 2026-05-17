Taylor Swift’s molten metallic gown and Travis Kelce’s monochrome suit make the ultimate New York fashion duo moment

Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were recently spotted in New York serving a power couple glam. Dressed in a liquid-metal dress, Taylor was serving goddess energy with a vintage red-carpet feel, while Travis, in a minimal monochrome black suit, radiates luxury. Let’s decode their look. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in New York. (deuxmoi/Instagram)

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Decoding Taylor Swift's look Taylor opted for a gold metallic dress that features a structured corset-style bodice with a softly sculpted sweetheart neckline with thin spaghetti straps that keep it delicate and feminine. The waist is cinched, creating an elongated torso, and the skirt flows into a dramatic A-line, giving movement while still feeling sleek. The fabric looks like a metallic lamé or liquid silk blend with a crinkled, almost molten texture. She paired the look with strappy metallic heels and a matching metallic structured clutch, balancing the dramatic dress.

Taylor kept the jewellery intentionally minimal and opted for statement chandelier earrings with crystal detailing. Hair tied back in a loose and effortless bun style with signature wispy fringe, adding a classic soft glam to the look. Swift opted for a soft and classic makeup look with defined eyeliner, soft matte complexion, muted rosy lip, and neutral eye makeup that gives her romantic rather than dramatic glam, perfect for date night.