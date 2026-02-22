First pic of Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's reception look: Newlyweds chose classic black suit and pale pink lehenga

For the special evening, Shikhar Dhawan stepped away from the traditional sherwani seen at his wedding, opting instead for a classy black tailored suit. The sharp silhouette and monochromatic look gave a 'modern gentleman' vibe, perfectly complementing his charismatic persona.

Following their intimate wedding ceremony, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife, Sophie Shine, hosted a glamorous reception that combined high fashion with heartfelt celebrations. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on February 21 in the Delhi-NCR region, turned heads with their sophisticated choice of attire, blending modern elegance with traditional grace. Also read | Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tie the knot in dreamy wedding, bride chooses ivory ensemble instead of reds and pinks

The choice of soft pink added a romantic, contemporary touch to Sophie's classic lehenga silhouette, making it a standout ensemble for the evening. She paired her elegant reception look with statement earrings and her hair was styled in soft, cascading waves, maintaining the effortless glamour she channeled during her day-time wedding ceremony.

Standing beside Shikhar, Sophie Shine looked ethereal in a pale pink gown-style lehenga. The blouse featured intricate shimmering embellishments and stones, while the draped lehenga skirt caught the light as she posed for a happy photo with former cricketer Suresh Raina and wife, Priyanka Chaudhary.

What did the couple wear for the wedding? The reception followed a series of celebratory events, including a vibrant haldi ceremony and a private wedding attended by close friends, including cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shikhar and Sophie's wedding attire was designed by Manish Malhotra. Sophie wore an ivory lehenga with delicate floral embroidery in coral, peach, and muted sage green tones, complemented by a high-neck blouse with cascading pearl strands. Shikhar opted for a white-on-white sherwani with tonal embroidery, paired with a classic white safa. Their first post was a joint Instagram announcement, with them captioning it: "Mr and Mrs Dhawan."

Shikhar and Sophie, who is Irish, announced their engagement in January. In their January 12 Instagram post they wrote, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”