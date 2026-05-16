Taylor Swift is embracing summer in a dreamy sundress on date night with Travis Kelce: Guess how much their fits costs?

Amid growing buzz surrounding their highly anticipated wedding, reportedly set for later this year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to dominate headlines. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a cosy, PDA-filled dinner date at Or’esh in New York City, further fuelling excitement among fans. As wedding speculation continues to swirl, Swift has also kept up her noticeable streak of stepping out in elegant shades of bridal white, adding even more intrigue to the ongoing rumours. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025. (AP)

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For the outing, Taylor and Travis subtly coordinated their looks with complementary white-toned outfits. The Shake It Off hitmaker embraced a soft, romantic aesthetic in a floral-printed off-white sundress from Dôen, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept things casual yet stylish in a blue-and-white patchwork striped shirt from Marni. Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles!