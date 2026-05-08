Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift give away massive hint about wedding plans? Inside their London date night

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have again fueled speculation about their rumored wedding plans after stepping out together for a romantic dinner date in London. Photos published by TMZ and People showed the celebrity couple leaving Indian restaurant Gymkhana hand-in-hand on Thursday night. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after a proposal in a flower-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. (@taylorswift/Instagram)

The couple left the restaurant alongside cinematographer Rina Yang, who has collaborated on several of Swift’s music videos.

The pair coordinated in dark-toned outfits and matching blazers while smiling as they headed toward a waiting vehicle after dinner.

Fans online reacted to the latest photos, with many pointing to the coordinated looks and PDA outing as another sign the couple may be preparing for a wedding announcement.

Also Read: Kelce makes big reveal as Taylor Swift's website shows countdown: ‘Get your tickets…’