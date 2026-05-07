Rihanna gives casualwear a luxe twist with Sabyasachi jewels in New York City

Spotted in New York City in the early hours of Wednesday following her appearance at the Met Gala 2026, pop icon Rihanna was seen wearing glittering jewellery by Indian couturier Sabyasachi. But it was not the jewellery itself, rather the way she styled it, that drew everybody's attention.

Rihanna keeps the glamour going after the Met Gala with Sabyasachi jewellery. (Credits: Instagram)

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Rihanna was spotted donning a black jacket, sweatpants, a cap, and matching flats. She anchored her all-black off-duty look with a statement, layered necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. Crafted in 18k gold, the piece featured a mix of morganite, opal, emerald, turquoise, and EF VVS VS diamonds, creating a richly detailed, multi-stone composition.

Sabyasachi posted the images on their official Instagram account.

Take a look at the post here.

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{{^usCountry}} Rihanna paired the necklaces with Sabyasachi rings set in sapphire and high-clarity diamonds, continuing the maximalist streak. The singer was spotted alone as she left the Carlyle hotel, skipping the Met Gala after parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rihanna paired the necklaces with Sabyasachi rings set in sapphire and high-clarity diamonds, continuing the maximalist streak. The singer was spotted alone as she left the Carlyle hotel, skipping the Met Gala after parties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This isn’t the first time Rihanna has leaned into Sabyasachi’s distinctive high jewellery codes. Just weeks earlier, during her Mumbai appearance, she wore the label’s Assam bracelet from its High Jewellery collection. Crafted in 18k gold, the statement piece featured an elaborate mix of tourmalines, sapphire, coral, turquoise, pyrite, jasper, pearls and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. Designed with an elephant head motif, the bracelet referenced the endangered Indian elephant found in Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn’t the first time Rihanna has leaned into Sabyasachi’s distinctive high jewellery codes. Just weeks earlier, during her Mumbai appearance, she wore the label’s Assam bracelet from its High Jewellery collection. Crafted in 18k gold, the statement piece featured an elaborate mix of tourmalines, sapphire, coral, turquoise, pyrite, jasper, pearls and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. Designed with an elephant head motif, the bracelet referenced the endangered Indian elephant found in Assam. {{/usCountry}}

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