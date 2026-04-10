Kylie Kelce snaps over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding questions: 'Stop asking me!'

Kylie Kelce recently expressed her frustration over being repeatedly asked about the rumored wedding details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Addressing the ongoing speculation, Kylie (L) made it clear that she is not privy to such personal information. (Getty Images via AFP)

Addressing the ongoing speculation, she made it clear that she is not privy to such personal information and does not wish to be placed in the middle of it.

Kylie Kelce reacts to wedding questions Kylie Kelce called for privacy, something she suggested is natural for everyone, but rarely granted to celebrities. On her latest podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Kelce expressed frustration over media intrusion into her personal life.

“To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” she said. “Nobody’s f***ing telling you anything. I don’t have any details. I have none.”

She added, “Stop fing asking my mother-in-law, TMZ,” continuing, “fing being creeps in the fing airport. Ew. Here’s the thing. Even if I did have any information, I’m not fing telling you. That’s private information between family. A and B, see your way out.”

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