Taylor Swift is planning something very different ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce. Here's what she has in mind.

Taylor Swift is planning something very different ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce. According to US Weekly Taylor Swift is not planning one but possibly two pre-marriage bachelorette parties before her much-anticipated wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ahead of their upcoming wedding, as the NFL star plans a low-key bachelor party in the Bahamas. (Instagram)

Her guest list reportedly includes not fewer than 100 names of world which have renowned personalities like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

The report set social media abuzz as many have been following their love affair which began at a football game in 2023.

More than one bachelorette party As per the publication's report, it was possible that Swift had been strategizing for two separate girls trips so that all her very close friends can be in attendance.

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Some of the possible destinations include New York City, Nashville, and the Bahamas as per the report. Meanwhile a report from Heavy Sports suggested that Swift herself admitted that rallying her friends to a single location was logistically tricky. In an October 2025 radio interview she had admitted that everyone was scattered and bringing them together would be a challenge.

The wedding date is still a mystery U.S Weekly claims that Kelce and Swift intend to get married on June 13 in Rhode Island as the mandatory minicamp of the Kansas City Chiefs will end on June 11 leaving only two days before the alleged date of the wedding.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, an informant close to the couple said that both Swift and Kelce were in the process of making decisions. The report added that both remained involved and had not been stressed out by the pressure around the anticipated event.

Meanwhile, the planner of a June 13 wedding at the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island has publicly denied such reports of the venue, on Instagram wrote ''I am the planner of the June 13th of Ocean House in Rhode Island. Wanted to tell you all, Taylor won't be my bride this weekend''.

Travis' comment on the podcast Travis was asked directly about the unending speculation about the wedding date by his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce in her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

Kelce pleaded with fans to stop talking about them. “To literally everyone, quit paring about my upcoming nuptials, nobody knows anything. I do not know anything. I am not telling you anything," he said.