Travis Kelce's contract details revealed; new Chiefs deal gives clear indication on retirement

Travis Kelce is not going to bow out anytime soon. The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly handed out a new contract to the star tight end, locking him down for 2026. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce's agent, Mike Simon, managed to get the pro bowler a three-year, $54.735M deal that can be worth up to $57.735M.

Kelce to return for 2026 season Only earlier this month, it was revealed that Kelce is set to return for a 14th season after reaching agreement with the franchise on a new one-year deal. However, now he reportedly has a three-year deal in his hands.

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Kelce, who is engaged pop music icon Taylor Swift, had reportedly been exploring potential moves with other NFL teams as he prepared to enter free agency. But Andy Reid has managed to lock down one of his best players, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top targets.

Retirement talks "I think we’ve kind of taken a different approach with Travis in the sense that we’ve prepared for either scenario,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during last month's scouting combine.

“Coach (Andy Reid) had mentioned on Friday he’s had great dialogue with Travis. On our end, myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea and Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there. Travis is the best, he’s an icon and hopefully he comes back and we’ll just let that process play out.”

Kelce, now 36, had indicated late last season that he would decide on his future by early March.

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The veteran tight end has flirted with retirement before, first considering stepping away two years ago. However, he was drawn back last season, motivated in part by not wanting his career to end on a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That competitive drive may again influence his decision after Kansas City endured a 6-11 campaign - its worst record since 2012.

Mahomes factor in play Another key element is Kelce’s connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The pair have formed one of the most productive duos in NFL history.

Mahomes missed the final three games last season after suffering a torn ACL, but has since undergone surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the new season - a potential incentive for Kelce to return for at least one more run together.

Still producing at elite level Despite entering the later stages of his career, Kelce remains highly productive. Last season, he recorded 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns — his lowest catch total since 2015, yet still among the best for tight ends in the league.

Kelce’s résumé ranks among the greatest for his position. Across 192 regular-season games, he has totaled 1,080 receptions for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns - placing him fourth all-time in catches and third in receiving yards among tight ends.

His postseason impact is equally significant, with 178 receptions for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns, contributing to five AFC Championship titles and three Super Bowl victories.