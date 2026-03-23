AJ Brown trade news: Patriots take big QB call amid Eagles talks; No 11 jersey up for grabs

AJ Brown trade update: Why is the New England Patriots' latest QB move giving hope to thousands of AJ Brown fans? Just a coincidence, or is it all planned? The NFL trade market kept buzzing on Monday after Mike Vrabel and co reportedly decided to release backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Why Patriots are parting ways with Joshua Dobbs The Patriots are expected to release Dobbs after failing to find a trade partner, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The move comes just one year into Dobbs’ two-year, $8 million deal, which included $3.8 million guaranteed.

Limited role behind Drake Maye Dobbs served as the backup to starter Drake Maye during his lone season in New England. He appeared in four games, completing 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards without recording a touchdown or interception. With a $4.75 million cap hit looming for 2026 — including $3.2 million in base salary - the Patriots opted to move on.

Dobbs’ departure clears the way for Tommy DeVito to move up as the primary backup behind Maye. DeVito, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Giants last year, spent the 2025 season as New England’s emergency third quarterback. The 27-year-old has since been retained on a two-year deal worth $4.4 million as a restricted free agent.

AJ Brown angle Patriots fans have picked up the Joshua Dobbs release as an indication to a possible AJ Brown trade. Some said that by letting go of the veteran QB, the team has freed up the No 11 jersey, the number that Brown has worn all through his career.

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Dobbs has carved out a journeyman career across multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

Over 27 career appearances, including 15 starts, he has thrown for 3,346 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 515 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.