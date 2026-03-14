Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding details leaked? Insider says couple's big day linked to Chiefs schedule
Travis Kelce will tie the knot with Taylor Swift on June 13, 2026, just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Pop superstar Taylor Swift are reportedly set to tie the knot on June 13, 2026, according to multiple reports. The date holds special meaning for Taylor who has long considered 13 her lucky number. The couple, both 36, got engaged in August 2025 and fans are buzzing over the perfect blend of romance, music and football that this high-profile wedding promises.
According to reports from Entertainment Tonight and Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will hold their wedding at the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, near Swift’s longtime coastal home. The couple reportedly switched venues to fit a larger guest list
Rumors also say they secured June 13 by paying another couple who had originally booked the date, covering their wedding and honeymoon costs.
Additionally, the wedding timing also lines up with Kelce’s return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th NFL season. After a tough 2025 season where the Chiefs finished 6-11, placed third in the AFC West and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Kelce decided to come back.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kelce signed a one-year contract worth $12 million with a maximum value of $15 million including incentives, showing he wants another chance to compete with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy.
Swift’s influence on Kelce’s decision
Kelce shared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' that he considered retiring after the tough 2025 season. He credited Swift’s dedication to her craft as a major motivator for him to keep playing,
“We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this desire. I’m still in love with this game," he said.
He also explained that watching Swift’s creativity and passion inspired him, “Keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies… and on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does. I’m not done either.”
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He also shared his excitement about returning to Arrowhead Stadium, his Leawood, Kansas home (where he proposed in 2023 for $6 million) and rejoining his teammates and coaches,
“I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out… I can’t wait to get back in the building.”
Travis also once talked about how his relationship with Taylor supports him keep playing, “She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce told Stephen A. Smith on his show in January.
“She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams. Personally, I think that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you.”
With their wedding set before Chiefs training camp, Swift and Kelce are gearing up for a busy summer filled with love, celebrations and football. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple tie the knot and start the next chapter of their lives together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More