Travis Kelce greeted with two-word message by fiancée Taylor Swift's BFF, Gigi Hadid, after landing Tommy Hilfiger deal

The brand's official Instagram account replied to her comment, writing “@gigihadid look at them go.”

Tommy Hilfiger shared the news on Instagram and Hadid, 30, who was the brand's global ambassador in 2015, commented on the post with a two-word reaction "Yess boys!!!!!."

Gigi hyped up the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. He was announced as the new global brand ambassador and creative collaborator for iconic American fashion label Tommy Hilfiger. It quickly went viral, so much so that Taylor's BFF supermodel Gigi Hadid commented on it as well.

Travis Kelce has became Tommy Hilfiger 's new global brand ambassador and creative collaborator on Monday, March 30. Gigi Hadid , one of the best friends of his fiancé, Taylor Swift , extended support in the comment section of the NFL player's Instagram.

Hadid and Swift have been good friends since 2014, as per reports and Hadid is expected to be one of the bridesmaids for Swift's impending wedding with Kelce.

The Tommy Hilfiger Deal According to WWD, as cited by Yahoo Entertainment, this is more than a simple endorsement. Kelce will do a campaign launch later in 2026, where he walks through a version of NYC, and has collaborated with Hilfiger's design team on a limited Spring 2027 collection.

Also Read | Travis Kelce's contract details revealed; new Chiefs deal gives clear indication on retirement

He will also wear Hilfiger during NFL tunnel walks in the upcoming 2026 season, which kicks off in September. As per Sports Illustrated, Kelce is among past Tommy Hilfiger collaborators, like Gigi Hadid, Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya and Damson Idris.

Kelce previously said in a release, as cited by Yahoo Entertainment, that he has loved the brand since 10th grade when he asked his mom to buy him Sailing Gear jackets, and that getting to put his spin on the brand's timeless stuff "is a dream come true."

Kelce's off-field portfolio This is not Kelce's first entry into fashion. In 2019, he started his own apparel brand, Tru Kolors, merging varsity nostalgia with leisure luxury. As per AOL, Kelce moved into the red carpet scene, attending the ESPYs, NFL Honors, and Hollywood events, while also making headlines for bold fashion moments such as an all-leather Tom Ford look he donned to support Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

When Swift and Kelce got engaged on August 26, 2025, and shared the news via a joint Instagram post, Hadid was among the first to show public support by liking the post.