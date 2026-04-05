Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding update: Inside Chiefs star's upcoming low-key Bahamas bachelor party amid NFL pressure

As the NFL offseason begins, Travis Kelce is balancing career demands with personal commitments. Kelce is preparing not just for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but also for his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift. Amid a tight off season schedule, the star tight end has now turned his focus to a low-key bachelor party.

Travis Kelce's bachelor party Despite the crowded calendar, Kelce is not opting for an extravagant party; instead, he is choosing to stay calm and maintain a relaxed atmosphere in the Bahamas, where the celebration is expected to take place. Kelce is planning a low-key celebration, prioritizing comfort and privacy over a spectacle. According to Page Six, Kelce deliberately chose the Bahamas for his bachelor party, describing it as “the loveliest place down there” where “you can get it all… all the love in the world.” Read More | Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already married? Chiefs star drops massive hint Kelce wants to keep things calm before his wedding, opting for golf with close friends during the day, followed by relaxed evening activities and villa nights. His brother, Jason Kelce, and Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes are some among the few expected to join the celebration.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023 and became officially engaged in August 2025. They are expected to marry in June 2026. Page Six previously reported that the couple is planning to host an intimate wedding in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a home. The hotel Ocean House near her estate is expected to accommodate guests. NFL pressure and limited time Along with the excitement and joy surrounding the relationship, the timing creates challenges. Based on recent reports, Kelce is expected to report to the Kansas City Chiefs for pre-season training camp shortly after the expected timeline of his wedding. As he prepares for the upcoming NFL season, balancing professional responsibilities with personal life will be an early challenge he might face. Read More | Jameis Winston calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love 'a beautiful thing' ahead of their wedding Recently, Kelce was spotted playing golf at Bandon Dunes in Oregon along with teammate Robert Tonyan Jr. and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. This shows a sense of composure and confidence, potentially reflecting his focus ahead of training camp.