Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already married? Chiefs star drops massive hint

Travis Kelce addressed Taylor Swift as “his wife” on a podcast, creating buzz among thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans. The tight end sparked a social media debate when a guest on his New Heights podcast referred to Swift as his wife in a very low-volume exchange, and Kelce did nothing to correct him.

The podcast frenzy The exchange took place in a recent episode of New Heights, when University of Cincinnati men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun appeared as a guest. As the two joked about Kelce returning to college with “one semester of eligibility left,” Calhoun replied: “You have to ask your wife.”

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Kelce didn’t correct Calhoun and instead appeared to lean into the joke, adding, “Sweetie, I am going back to school.” The video went viral on X within hours of the episode’s release, with one viewer commenting: "Boy did not even flinch when he referred to Taylor as his wife''.

Fans' speculations The Taylor Swift Updates fan account quickly posted, "The wedding happened? Speculation was apparently sent to a broader audience by Travis Kelce confirming on New Heights that he has been married to Taylor Swift''.

Another user pointed out that Kelce was not wearing a wedding ring, stating, “They are not married,” while others argued that many couples casually refer to each other as husband and wife before officially tying the knot.

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Further speculation had already been building days earlier at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, when Swift referred to Kelce as her fiancé while accepting Pop Album of the Year. She said: "That is how I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance, who is here, because of him, I am here, who is on the stage with me''.

Wedding venue and bachelor party According to Page Six, the couple—who began dating in 2023 and got engaged in August 2025—are planning to marry on June 13, 2026, at Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island. A source cited by the publication said Kelce is planning a bachelor party in late May in the Bahamas, described as a “chill party” with close friends, including his brother Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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Swift will reportedly host a pre-wedding slumber party at her Rhode Island home the night before the ceremony with close friends such as Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, and will not have bridesmaids on the wedding day. Representatives for Kelce and Swift have not commented on the recent podcast speculation.

By Vidushi Mishra