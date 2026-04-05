Jalen Hurts is ‘hurting’ the Eagles offense; AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith frustrated: Report

Pat McAfee recently questioned Jalen Hurts' leadership during his sports talk show. An ESPN report claimed that teammates noticed poor body language from the star player recently. This news follows Philadelphia Eagles's poor offensive show during the 2025 season.

The Eagles faced heavy pressure after failing to meet expectations in the late season. Several publications reported that players felt frustrated with the stagnation of the offense.

Reports claim Hurts struggles with body language and coachability issues An anonymous source told ESPN about the specific issues with the franchise quarterback. The source said, "Poor body language, not always bought in, not the most coachable." These reports suggest that the problems inside the locker room are growing very fast.

Players reportedly noticed these traits during the particularly difficult games last season. The Super Bowl-winning QB now faces intense pressure.

Wide receivers express frustration with stagnant Eagles offensive play DeVonta Smith also expressed deep unhappiness with the offensive stagnation in the passing game. The WR handled the situation differently than his teammate AJ Brown, who is expected to be trade.

The report described DeVonta Smith as "more of a 'side conversation' guy" recently. Both star receivers noticed a lack of growth in the Philadelphia offensive scheme.

This frustration grew as the team struggled to move the ball down the field. These internal issues created a difficult environment for the entire Eagles roster today.