Pat McAfee posts hilarious meme on Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub: ‘He could be in…’

Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach, failed to make it to the NFL Hall of Fame on the first ballot, ESPN reported. Belichick, who has six Super Bowl wins and the most NFL wins by any coach, secured only 10 of the 50 required ballots for a nod. ESPN's Pat McAfee looks on in the third quarter of a game between the Miami Hurricanes. (Getty Images via AFP)

Many former players, analysts, and commentators reacted to the news, first broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, ESPN host Pat McAfee's reaction, which included a meme, stood out. Like many others, McAfee was also shocked by the league's decision to snub Belichick.

"Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer," he wrote. "Bill Belichick..."

"Bill Belichick could be in 🐐 (GOAT) conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall Of Famer in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall Of Fame," he added.