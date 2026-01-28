Pat McAfee posts hilarious meme on Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub: ‘He could be in…’
Bill Belichick was snubbed on his first Hall of Fame ballot despite six Super Bowls and record wins, drawing shocked reactions, including from Pat McAfee.
Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach, failed to make it to the NFL Hall of Fame on the first ballot, ESPN reported. Belichick, who has six Super Bowl wins and the most NFL wins by any coach, secured only 10 of the 50 required ballots for a nod.
Many former players, analysts, and commentators reacted to the news, first broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, ESPN host Pat McAfee's reaction, which included a meme, stood out. Like many others, McAfee was also shocked by the league's decision to snub Belichick.
"Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer," he wrote. "Bill Belichick..."
"Bill Belichick could be in 🐐 (GOAT) conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall Of Famer in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall Of Fame," he added.
As mentioned before, McAfee was not the only one who reacted to the NFL snub. JJ Watt, a former NFL defensive end, even went to the extent of questioning the credibility of the Hall of Fame list.
"I can’t be reading this right," Watt wrote. "This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame.
“There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer.”
Bill Belichick 'Puzzled' With Decision
Bill Belichick is reportedly "puzzled" and "disappointed" with the result of the first ballot. Though the legendary coach has not officially given a quote on the reported snub, his sources told the news outlet Worldwide Leader that he is not happy with the decision.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is voted on by a 50-member selection committee of media and historians. Candidates must receive at least 40 votes (80%) for induction, with no guarantee of first-ballot entry.
