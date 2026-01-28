Bill Belichick's first reaction to shock Hall of Fame snub as fans tout Super Bowl wins

Six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick failed to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025, in what was his first year of eligibility. ESPN reported that Belichick received only 10 of the 50 votes required for the induction.

The news of Belichick's shocking snub came as a shock to his fans, who expected the legendary New England Patriots coach, who most recently coached the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA, to make to the iconic list right away.

Along with his fans, 73-year-old has reportedly expressed shock over the ballot result. Notably, this is the former Tar Heels coach's first reaction since the results came Tuesday.

The New York Post reported, citing a Worldwide Leader report, that sources close to Belichick have said that he is “puzzled” and “disappointed” with the ballot result.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to express strong disapproval over the NFL failing to induct Belichick into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His record alone should have been enough for a nod, "Regardless of your opinion" of him.

"Regardless of your opinion of Bill Belichick, him not being a first ballot Hall of Famer is a disgrace — and a direct indictment on the Hall of Fame itself," he said.