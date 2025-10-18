Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
‘They can’t do s***’: Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson slammed amid hot mic controversy

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:46 am IST

A leaked hot mic from NFL Films’ defunct show, Coach, caught Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson mocking crew members.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are back in the headlines, this time not for football or romance, but for what they said when they thought no one was listening.

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.(AP)
Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.(AP)

A leaked hot mic recording shared on Pablo Torre Finds Out on Friday, October 17, captures the couple making blunt remarks about employees while filming for the now-canceled NFL Films show Coach last year.

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson’s hot mic moment sparks controversy

In the now viral clip, Hudson, 24, leans across the production table and complains about the graphics department.

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” she said. Belichick does not hesitate. “They can’t do s***,” the 73 year old NFL coach replies flatly.

Agreeing to that, Hudson said, “Right?” She later joked that she could handle the job herself “in five minutes.”

At another point, she debates the use of the phrases “red zone” and “end zone” while suggesting alternate wording for the segment. “Feels like a how many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb situation,” she adds, drawing a quiet laugh from Belichick.

Production department caught off guard

According to Torre, Hudson’s involvement in the project surprised the Coach production team. Though the former cheerleader is not part of the NFL Films staff, she reportedly took an active role behind the camera - even weighing in on editing decisions and language choices.

Hudson, who is often seen at UNC football games and is said to manage Belichick’s PR, appears comfortable taking charge beside the longtime coach.

Also Read: NFL Week 7 full schedule: Who plays who on Thursday, Sunday and Monday?

What Belichick and Hudson said in response

As of now, neither Belichick nor Hudson has responded to the matter.

The timing is not great as just earlier this week, Belichick, now leading UNC football, addressed rumors that he might step down after the team’s rocky 2–3 start to the season.

For now, the hot mic controversy has added another twist to the eight-time Super Bowl winners’ season - one that has already tested the veteran coach’s patience.

Also Read: Bill Belichick's possible replacements explored amid UNC exit rumors: From Glenn Schumann to Steve Wilks and more

FAQs

What did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson say in the leaked audio?

In the clip, Hudson complains about NFL Films’ graphics team, and Belichick replies, “They can’t do s***.”

Where was the hot mic recorded?

It was recorded during the production of the now-defunct NFL Films show Coach, filmed last year.

Who leaked the clip?

The recording was shared by Pablo Torre on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out on October 17.

