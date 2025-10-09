Bill Belichick vs UNC: Possible landing spots six-time Super Bowl-winning coach

Bill Belichick’s first year with North Carolina has not gone how anyone imagined. The Tar Heels have stumbled out of the gate at 2-3, sitting near the bottom of the ACC standings. What next for Bill Belichick?After a disastrous run with North Carolina, coach may be plotting his next move(Getty Images via AFP)

For a coach once hailed as the greatest mind in NFL history, this college chapter is quickly turning into a forgettable one. Now, at 73, the question looms. Does Belichick walk away quietly, or take one more swing in the NFL, the league that made him a household name.

A season gone sideways

After a rocky final run with the Patriots, Belichick came to Chapel Hill hoping to rebuild his reputation. But the move has not worked the way everyone expected it to. North Carolina’s season has been a mess of missed tackles and stalled drives. With the team now sitting in 14th out of 17 teams, Belichick could be one-and-done in college football, ending what The Sporting News called a “disastrous experiment.”

The next few months could see a familiar offseason story - one of the NFL’s greats back on the market.

A return to New York?

In what feels like a full-circle moment, the New York Giants are being floated as a potential landing spot by TWSN. Belichick’s legend began there. He worked under Bill Parcells, collecting two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator in the process.

The Giants have young quarterback Jaxson Dart and a defense that is hungry but raw. The kind of situation that could tempt him to get redemption in the same city where it all began.

Sunshine and second chances in Miami

A twist of fate could see Belichick move to Miami. The same team where his old rival Don Shula built a dynasty, The Sporting News reported. Coaching the Dolphins and facing his former Patriots twice a year might just be the competitive spark both Belichick and the Dolphins need. One former AFC assistant joked that it would be wild to see Belichick on the sidelines for the Dolphins.

Returning to his roots with Tennessee Titans

Belichick is also being linked with a potential move to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are currently struggling. Their defense is all over the place, and offense has been inconsistent. For Belichick, this is the kind of project that has always drawn him in.

Belichick as an NFL broadcaster

If not in the NFL, Belichick’s next home could be in front of the camera. ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and NBC’s Football Night in America are both being mentioned as possible fits by The Sporting News. According to the report, the broadcast shows would easily make an offer for that kind of insight and deadpan wit.

Belichick has previously worked as an analyst on “Inside the NFL." The mid-week highlight and opinion show now airs on The CW. He has also made guest appearances on the "ManningCast", ESPN's alternate "Monday Night Football" telecasts.

Still chasing history

With 302 regular-season wins, Belichick sits third on the all-time list behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318), per ESPN. He’s 26 shy of Shula’s record.

A chance to break that record with another NFL stint could tempt him back. But with Andy Reid just 27 wins behind him, Belichick’s next move could decide how history remembers his final act.

Whether Belichick decides to wear another headset or sit in a broadcast chair remains to be seen.

FAQs

Is Bill Belichick leaving North Carolina?

He has not confirmed it yet, but reports suggest the 73-year-old could be one-and-done after a poor 2-3 start.

What are the top NFL teams interested in Belichick?

The New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans are being discussed as possible destinations.

Could Bill Belichick move into television instead of coaching?

Yes, networks like ESPN and NBC are rumored to be interested in hiring him as an analyst if he leaves coaching.

How many wins does Belichick need to break the NFL record?

He needs 27 more regular-season wins to surpass Don Shula’s all-time record of 328.