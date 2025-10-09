A North Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly unhooking an IV from his arm spraying HIV-positive blood at two hospital staffers while receiving treatment for his diabetes. 25-year-old Kameron Gilchrist was arrested on September 11, and is now facing two charges for assaulting emergency personnel at The University of North Carolina’s REX hospital on March 21, an arrest warrant revealed. Who is Kameron Gilchrist? North Carolina man accused of spraying ‘HIV blood into the eyes of’ hospital staffers (Wake County Jail)

Who is Kameron Gilchrist and what is he accused of?

Gilchrist tore his IV from his arm and “[sprayed] HIV blood into the eyes of [the] victim” as the pair of medical staff were “discharging [their] official duties,” said the warrant, which was obtained by People. The warrant specified that he "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did assault a hospital employee ... by spraying HIV blood into the eyes of victim."

Read More | Florida patient attacks Indian-origin nurse, breaks ‘essentially every bone’ in her face

It remains unclear if the HIV-positive blood belonged to Gilchrist. It is also not known if the two staffers who were assaulted by him contracted HIV after the exposure.

Raleigh police said that it took some time to book Gilchrist as she was receiving medical and psychiatric treatment at the time of the incident, according to WRAL News. A spokesperson with UNC Health Rex confirmed that the hospital is working closely with law enforcement and additional security teams in order to boost safety and pursue charges in cases of violence against its staff.

Read More | Who is Babak Hajhosseini? LA doctor accused of raping unconscious woman at home, cops look for more victims

Gilchrist is currently being held on a $25,000 bond. A court date is set for December 8. The offense is a Class H felony in the state. Gilchrist could face up to 39 months in prison for each count, if he is convicted. He has yet to enter a plea.