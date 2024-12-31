Who is Babak Hajhosseini? LA doctor accused of raping unconscious woman at home, cops look for more victims

A Los Angeles doctor was arrested and charged after being accused of assaulting a woman at his West LA home. Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Babak Hajhosseini, a doctor who most recently worked at Wound and Burn Centers of America and Catalina Island Health, with several felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. LA doctor Babak Hajhosseini accused of raping unconscious woman at home (LAPD)

Hajhosseini was reportedly arrested on November 26 and was released on bail three days later, police said, as reported by AOL. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Hajhosseini worked as a wound and burn doctor and offered high hourly wages to “locate and entice potential victims.”

Cops said the doctor would invite the potential victims to work overtime at his home. He allegedly pressured a woman to have an alcoholic drink at his house, following which she fell unconscious. Hajhosseini then allegedly sexually assaulted and recorded her.

Who is Babak Hajhosseini?

Hajhosseini’s LinkedIn profile says he is the founder, president and CEO of Wound and Burn Centers of America. He studied at Stanford University School of Medicine.

The DA's Officer filed two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count of sodomy of an unconscious or asleep person on December 23. According to investigators, Hajhosseini may have had more victims who have not yet come forward.

Hajhosseini’s photo was released by detectives in the hope that more victims would identify him and come forward. Additional victims or witnesses have been urged to contact detectives at (213) 473-0447. Outside of business hours, calls must be directed to 1(877) 527-3247. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website www.lacrimestoppers.org.