Bill Belichick rumors: Urban Meyer-Jaguars like situation at UNC; buyout option explored

Bill Belichick might be out of a job soon. The legendary coach, a six-time Super Bowl winner, is at the center of North Carolina's turmoil, on and off the field. The Tar Heels stumbled into their Week 7 bye with a 2-3 record after an embarrassing 38-10 home loss to Clemson, a defeat that might be the nail in the coffin for Belichick. The veteran coach has struggled to adjust to the college game in his debut season at Chapel Hill. Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders (Getty Images via AFP)

“Per sources: Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media,” football reporter Ollie Connolly reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

As per the tweet, Belichick has been ‘weird’ and ‘distant’ with his staff. “Multiple coaches were unable to get hold of him during UNC's bye week.”

“What we've done to these kids is f****d up,” a defensive assistant told Connolly.

But the losses on the field are only part of the problem. This week, North Carolina suspended secondary coach and recruiting analyst Armond Hawkins for allegedly giving a player’s family extra benefits, sideline passes, in violation of NCAA rules.

WRAL’s Pat Welter also reported that several UNC players are under investigation for selling complimentary game tickets, a separate infraction that could lead to suspensions or eligibility issues.

Behind the scenes, speculation has intensified that the university could part ways with Belichick after the season. His contract reportedly includes a buyout exceeding $20 million.

According to Connolly, Belichick has indicated a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout, a clause that would apply if he secures another job, either with a team or in the media.

Meanwhile, reports of recruiting violations at UNC are still under investigation. Connolly added that the school has already verified certain practice and recruiting infractions, and could potentially use those findings to reduce Belichick’s payout, a tactic some athletic departments have used to cut costs when firing coaches.

“If Belichick cannot find a landing spot to trigger his own buyout,” Connolly wrote, “he’s expected to accept a greatly reduced, compromised rate.”

With seven games left in the regular season, Belichick faces an uphill battle to stabilize a program mired in controversy and poor play.

Belichick's situation is compared to the Urban Meyer-Jaguars row. In 2021, Meyer, the celebrated college football coach, was hired as head coach only to be fired after 13 games. Hired on January 14, 2021, with a five-year, $12 million annual contract and a $10 million signing bonus, Meyer’s tenure ended on December 16, 2021, amid a 2-11 record, player unrest, and a viral off-field scandal.