Sam Darnold's $100M Seahawks deal might be best free agent signing of NFL 2025 season, insider reveals why

Sam Darnold is having an excellent season with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. In just five games, the 28-year-old quarterback (QB) completed 98 passes and 1,246 yards on the field. With the stats in his favor, Darnold is proving to be the best NFL free agent signing of 2025, reports Sports Illustrated. Sam Darnold’s $100.5 million Seattle Seahawks deal is the best NFL free agent signing of 2025, says an insider.(Getty Images via AFP)

Sam Darnold with the Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million deal ($55 million guaranteed) in March this year. If the Seahawks want, they can part ways with Darnold after the first year by paying the quarterback a compensation of $37.5 million, as per NBC Sports.

However, given Sam Darnold’s recent performances, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano feels the Seattle Seahawks made one of the best decisions this year by signing the 28-year-old QB.

"Darnold has made it clear that his 2024 breakout season in Minnesota was no fluke,” Gilberto Manzano wrote. Manzano said that despite concerns about how Darnold would perform without coach Kevin O’Connell and receiver Justin Jefferson, the QB flourished with his new team, the Seattle Seahawks.

“Darnold has completed 73.1% of his passes and has produced 1,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns and only three interceptions," Manzano added.

Sam Darnold’s stellar week 5 performance

Sam Darnold delivered one of the best performances of his NFL career in the week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the team’s defense struggled with multiple injuries, Darnold completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, as per Sports Illustrated. Unfortunately, despite the effort by Darnold, the Seahawks lost the game to the Buccaneers, 35-38.

Before joining the Seattle Seahawks, Sam Darnold was with the Minnesota Vikings for one season. The Seattle Seahawks will next face the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 12.

