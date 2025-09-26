Shaun Alexander, wife Valerie kids: Names of all children born to ex-Seahawks star

Shaun Alexander, the Seattle Seahawks superstar, and his wife Valerie are reportedly expecting their 14th child together. The former NFL MVP made the announcement on Kay Adams' show on Thursday. Shaun Alexander and wife Valerie got married in 2002(X/@shaunalexander)

Alexander and Valerie got married in 2002, and they have had ten daughters and three sons. Now, they are ready to welcome a new member to the family.

“We're just now starting to tell everybody,” the 48-yeafr-old sportsperson shared.

Names of Shaun Alexander's children

The names of Shaun and Valerie Alexander's 13 children so far are - Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope and Judea.

Tragically, Torah, their ninth child had passed away just 70 days after being born. They have not named their 14th child yet, having only announced that they're expecting an addition to their family.

Alexander has social media posts outlining the time he spends with his family. Earlier this year, he took some of his kids to Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft. “I asked Jedidiah what he wanted for his birthday; He said go somewhere with you. So, draft it was. Great time with my boys. #Happybirthdayjedidjah #nfldraft2025,” he wrote on an Instagram photo.

Shaun Alexander net worth

Alexander earned $34,346,649 during his nine NFL seasons. His net worth is estimated to be around $15 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Alexander was born in Florence, Kentucky, and excelled in numerous sports, including baseball and basketball. During his last season, he was crowned as ‘Mr Football’ of Kentucky and was selected as an All-American by numerous publications.

Speaking about a typical day in life, Alexander had said in 2019, “From 1:30 pm- 4:30 pm, I'm doing something related to home schooling for my kids, or spending time with them. At 5 pm, we usually have a big family dinner. Six to 8 pm is typically family time, and our kids are usually being put to bed from 8 to 9 pm.” At the time, he and Valerie were expecting their 11th child.