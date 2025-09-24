Seattle Seahawks injury report: Who's in, who's out for Week 4 vs Arizona Cardinals?

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) produced a scintillating show in their last game to get the better of the New Orleans Saints 44-13 at Lumen Field in Seattle. In their next fixture, the Seahawks will be up against the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on September 26. Seattle Seahawks injury list shared ahead of Week 4 clash against Arizona Cardinals (Getty Images via AFP)

"Just a great, great team effort. Guys played extremely, hard, played together, complementary football. Our offense was efficient ... and defensively we played hard. We did a great job, and really the story of the day, honestly, is our special teams unit,” said the Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald after his side’s victory, as per ESPN.

Seattle Seahawks Injury List

The Seahawks will enter the contest with an impressive 5-0 record against the Cardinals in their last five matchups.

Ahead of the game against the Cardinals, the Seahawks will be bothered by their list of injuries. Fullback Robbie Ouzts (ankle) and tackle Josh Jones (ankle) were the two players listed as non-participants. It was also stated that seven players were listed as limited and two were listed as full participants.

Limited participation is predicted for Elijah Arroyo (groin), Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Julian Love (hamstring), Boye Mafe (toe), Jalen Sundell (ankle, elbow), Leonard Williams (elbow, shoulder) and Devon Witherspoon (knee). Zach Charbonnet (foot) and Ernest Jones IV (shoulder) come under the full participation category.

James Conner’s status

Meanwhile, Cardinals’ running back James Conner endured a right ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A report published by ESPN claimed that Conner will undergo surgery and will miss the rest of the season, said Cardinals’ coach Jonathan Gannon.

"One of our leaders, a captain, you hate that it happens. I feel terrible, but I know he'll take the right attitude and bounce back. Picking up that slack, both the player and the person, we're all going to have to collectively do it, truthfully,” Gannon was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The Cardinals removed Conner from their report, having placed him on injured reserve.

FAQs

Who will the Seattle Seahawks face next?

The Seattle Hawks will next be up against the Arizona Cardinals.

What was the Seattle Seahawks’ form in their last game?

The Seattle Seahawks won their last match against the New Orleans Saints.

Will James Conner take part in the game against the Seattle Seahawks?

James Conner is expected to be out for the season, having endured an ankle injury.