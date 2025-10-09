US updates travel advisories for Maldives, Equatorial Guinea. Here's why

The US State Department just updated its travel advice for two popular travel destinations: the Maldives and Equatorial Guinea. The warning, issued on October 7, does not increase the level for either country higher on the risk scale. Both are still sitting at Level 2, which means “exercise increased caution,” based on the latest updates to the travel advisory. US updates travel advisories for Maldives, Equatorial Guinea over safety and health concerns(Unsplash)

Why this matters

More than two million people visit the Maldives every year. Thousands of them are Americans. But in the advisory, officials have reminded travelers that terrorist groups could strike with little or no warning, especially around busy tourist zones, ferries, or shopping spots.

Since 2017, local police have stopped several planned attacks. A politician was stabbed in broad daylight on an island near Malé in 2022, according to Newsweek. The advisory also notes that emergency help on remote islands can be slow, so tourists should think ahead.

What’s changed in Equatorial Guinea

The updated travel advisory for Equatorial Guinea is less about violence and more about unpredictability. The new line that caught everyone’s eye: “Travelers face the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws that may result in harassment or detention.”

Petty crime is common in Equatorial Guinea, police resources are thin, and hospitals can’t handle big emergencies. Officials have advised travelers to bring their own prescriptions and double-check that their insurance covers medical evacuations. The advisory also states that travelers must “keep a low profile" on their visit to Equatorial Guinea.

For travelers

Americans heading to the Maldives or Equatorial Guinea are urged to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This will help the US embassy stay updated on your whereabouts and provide immediate assistance if required.

The Department explains that travel advisories are a heads-up for citizens visiting overseas. These Level 1 and 2 notices are reviewed every year, but if things take a turn, the updates may drop sooner.

The new message is simple. If you plan a trip to either the Maldives or Equatorial Guinea, exercise extra precaution to ensure you have a safe trip.

FAQs:

What did the US State Department say about the Maldives?

The US warned travelers to stay alert in tourist zones, noting possible terror threats and limited emergency response on remote islands.

What’s new in the Equatorial Guinea travel advisory?

The update highlights the risk of arbitrary law enforcement, petty theft, and limited medical care that may require costly evacuations.

Are the Maldives or Equatorial Guinea considered unsafe now?

No. Both remain at Level 2 — “Exercise Increased Caution.” The update serves as a reminder, not a travel ban.