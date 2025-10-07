US family travels abroad for collective plastic surgeries costing more than $68,000: Report

A US based influencer has revealed that she and her relatives turned their summer holiday into a shared journey for cosmetic surgeries in Colombia. The family opted for multiple procedures together, transforming the trip into an unconventional form of bonding. A US based influencer shared how her family spent their summer undergoing plastic surgeries in Colombia.(Instagram/veronicaapice)

The influencer, 27 year old Veronica Apice, shared her experience in a video and later spoke with People, explaining that such choices were not unusual for her household.

“I always saw my mom get surgeries and I was like, ‘Oh, there she goes to Colombia [to get surgery],’” she said. “That’s just the reality of how I saw my aunts, my cousins, my mother, my grandma, even. I was like, all right, I’m destined for this life.”

Cosmetic procedures across generations

Veronica’s mother, 65 year old Damaris Pauline, has been turning to surgery for nearly two decades. “We love the Colombian plastic surgeons; they are truly the best,” she said, recalling her own history of tummy tucks and a ponytail facelift.

Her father Vincent, now 72, had liposuction, while her aunt Luz, 63, has undergone a wide list of procedures over the years, including a lipectomy and breast implants, though some were later reversed.

Their first collective journey abroad for surgeries came in 2023. Veronica, who had previously lost 150 pounds after a gastric sleeve operation, underwent a butt augmentation, breast lift, liposuction and later a nose job, while the rest of the family had facelifts.

The second trip to Colombia

In the summer of 2024, the family returned to Colombia for another round of procedures, which cost 68,000 dollars in total, excluding travel and hospital charges. Vincent paid the bill, covering surgeries for himself, his wife, his daughters and his brother in law.

This time Veronica opted for downsizing with a Brazilian butt lift reduction, breast reduction and liposuction, while her mother had abdominal work done. Vincent underwent a nose job, Luz received an eyelid lift, and Veronica’s uncle Harry, aged 62, joined in with his first ever surgeries including a facelift and blepharoplasty.

Satisfaction and emotional hurdles

Speaking to People, Harry admitted, “I wasn’t scared at any moment because I felt so much more secure having my entire family with me.” Luz echoed the feeling, saying, “Being surrounded by family makes you feel more at ease.”

Vincent added, “I am feeling wonderful, emotionally and physically.” Harry joked that friends now tell him he looks just like his 40 year old son.

Veronica, however, confessed that adjusting to her new figure has been emotionally challenging. She also recalled a brush with sepsis in 2024 after surgery in Miami, describing it as “eye opening.”

Still, she insists her family remain united. “We are just really big lovers. We love everybody, but we are really in your face, obnoxious, funny but caring,” she told People.