Who is Joao Marinho Neto? World’s oldest man turns 113, celebrates birthday with family

Joao Marinho Neto is the oldest man in the world, and he celebrated his 113th birthday on October 5. The world record holder was surrounded by his loved ones as he marked his milestone day. Sharing a glimpse into Neto’s birthday celebrations with his followers, the Guinness World Records posted pictures of him and his family members on Instagram. World’s oldest man Joao Marinho Neto turns 113.(Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)

The Brazilian native was born in Maranguape in 1912, and the last surviving man from the year. At the time of presenting the world record to Neto, he was 112 years and 52 days, according to People.

All about João Marinho Neto

João Marinho Neto was born into a family of farmers and worked in the fields with his dad at the age of 4. The Brazilian man was first married to Josefa Albano dos Santos and first welcomed four kids, Antônio, José, Fátima, and Vanda. Following his split from his wife, Neto went on to get married to Antonia Rodrigues Moura. He welcomed three more kids, Vinícius, Jarbas and Conceição, with her, Guinness reported.

Meanwhile, Neto’s six children are still alive, and have 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Guinness world records’ Instagram post

The organization honored the oldest man living by sharing a social media carousel. In the caption, they wrote, “Happy 113th birthday to Joao Marinho Neto, the world’s oldest man. The Brazilian is celebrating the massive milestone today with a big party his loved ones planned for him.”

Meanwhile, Neto’s 113th birthday came a couple of months after he wished Ethel Caterham on his 116th birthday. The wish marked “the first documented communication between the world’s oldest woman and the world’s oldest man,” as LongeviQuest reported. After the death of John Tinniswood from the United Kingdom, Neto became the world’s oldest verified living man.

