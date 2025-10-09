Bill Belichick's possible replacements explored amid UNC exit rumors: From Glenn Schumann to Steve Wilks and more

Bill Belichick’s first season at North Carolina has been rocky. The Tar Heels sit 2–3 early in the season, and multiple reports say the school and Belichick have discussed exit or buyout options amid reports of internal problems. UNC and Belichick have pushed back with short, joint statements saying he is “fully committed” and that the university supports him. Five names who could replace Bill Belichick if North Carolina decides to make a coaching change after bad season (Getty Images via AFP)

If UNC did move on, these five coaches are realistic names the program might consider.

Jon Sumrall

Sumrall has been a rising star in recent years and was widely discussed as a top target for Power-4 jobs before Belichick’s hire. He has built winning teams at Tulane and earned praise for player development and defense-first culture. Sumrall is familiar to ADs looking for a young, energetic leader who coaches well on and off the field.

Glenn Schumann

Schumann is a top defensive coordinator from a national-championship program. He has served as Georgia’s defensive play-caller and helped produce elite NFL prospects. Schumann lacks long head-coaching experience, but his pedigree (multiple national titles as an assistant) and defensive acumen make him an attractive option for a program that needs culture and structure.

Also read: Bill Belichick rumors: Urban Meyer-Jaguars like situation at UNC; buyout option explored

Jeff Monken

Monken has repeatedly been mentioned as a candidate for Power-4 jobs because of his consistent winning at Army and his reputation for discipline and culture-building. He’s posted long-term success at the academies (career record and recent strong seasons), and college ADs often like his ability to run a clean program that gets players to buy into a system. That background could appeal to UNC if it prioritizes stability and discipline.

Steve Wilks

Wilks has previous head-coaching and high-level coordinator experience in the NFL and is a Carolina native who has interviewed for UNC jobs in the past. His pro experience and local ties could help with recruiting and fixing a fractured defense. Wilks has worked in both college and the NFL, which gives him versatility for player development and scheme.

Jeff Traylor

Traylor is a proven builder who turned UTSA into a tough, consistent program. He’s been linked as a candidate for several Power-4 openings because of recruiting strength and sustained wins. A move like Traylor’s would signal that UNC wants an energetic recruiter who can keep the program competitive in the ACC.

Bill Belichick's exit rumours

Earlier this week, The Guardian shared that 73-year-old Bill Belichick might be open to exploring new roles, possibly in coaching or even sports media, as a way to balance out the $1 million he would have to pay North Carolina if he decides to take another job.

If the university chooses to end his contract instead, it could owe him a massive $20 million payout, unless the school has a valid reason to terminate him for cause.

Belichick’s debut year in college football has not gone the way anyone expected. After a long NFL career that included eight Super Bowl titles, his first season leading the Tar Heels has been full of struggles.

North Carolina now sits at 2–3 following a tough 38–10 loss to Clemson at home last Saturday. Against Power Four teams, the Tar Heels have dropped all three matchups, being outscored by a combined total of 120–33.

FAQs:

1. Why is Bill Belichick’s job at North Carolina under discussion?

The team has had a disappointing 2–3 start and heavy losses against major programs, raising questions about its future.

2. How much would Belichick owe or receive if he leaves or is fired?

He would owe UNC $1 million if he took another job, while the school would owe him about $20 million if he were fired without cause.

3. What has gone wrong for Belichick’s first college season?

The Tar Heels have struggled badly against top teams, losing all three Power Four matchups by a total score of 120–33.