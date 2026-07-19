HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat - Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: July 19
Timings: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Krishna Katha: The Broadway Musical
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 19
Timings: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kishore Kumar Comes Alive: A Musical Tribute Ft. Rajiv Kapoor
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: July 19
Timings: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
What: Mahfil-e-Dastangoi - Urdu Oral Storytelling
Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road
When: July 19
Timings: 6.30pm to 8pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Storytime for Kids
Where: Children's Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: July 19
Timings: 6pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: July 19
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Silent Book Reading
Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram
When: July 19
Timings: 11am
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shots In The Dark – Artworks by Chandra Bhattacharjee
When: July 19 to 24
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Timings: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Where Memory Remains (Speaker: Geetanjali Shree)
When: July 19
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
Timings: 6pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: July 19
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 19
Timings: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Ikigai Farmer's Market & Kids Carnival
Where: Ikigai Farms, Bandh Rd, Nagla Nagli, Sector 134, Noida
When: July 19
Timings: 9am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)
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