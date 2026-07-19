HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: July 19

Timings: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What: Krishna Katha: The Broadway Musical

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timings: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

What: Kishore Kumar Comes Alive: A Musical Tribute Ft. Rajiv Kapoor

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timings: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

What: Mahfil-e-Dastangoi - Urdu Oral Storytelling

Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road

When: July 19

Timings: 6.30pm to 8pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

What: Storytime for Kids

Where: Children's Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: July 19

Timings: 6pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timings: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

When: July 19

Timings: 11am

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Shots In The Dark – Artworks by Chandra Bhattacharjee