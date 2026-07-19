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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, July 19, has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 19, 2026, 08:46:50 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat - Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition

    Gram it: After recording its hottest July day and night in two years on Thursday, with the maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi is still under the heat spell. Here's how a youngster was spotted playing at the Millennium Indraprastha Park, under a cloudy evening sky on Saturday. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for today with very light to light rain, making it a great time to enjoy the outdoors. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)
    Gram it: After recording its hottest July day and night in two years on Thursday, with the maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi is still under the heat spell. Here's how a youngster was spotted playing at the Millennium Indraprastha Park, under a cloudy evening sky on Saturday. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for today with very light to light rain, making it a great time to enjoy the outdoors. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

    Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

    When: July 19

    Timings: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Krishna Katha: The Broadway Musical

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 19

    Timings: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Kishore Kumar Comes Alive: A Musical Tribute Ft. Rajiv Kapoor

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 19

    Timings: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Mahfil-e-Dastangoi - Urdu Oral Storytelling

    Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road

    When: July 19

    Timings: 6.30pm to 8pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Storytime for Kids

    Where: Children's Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: July 19

    Timings: 6pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore

    Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

    When: July 19

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Silent Book Reading

    Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

    When: July 19

    Timings: 11am

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shots In The Dark – Artworks by Chandra Bhattacharjee

    When: July 19 to 24

    Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    Timings: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Where Memory Remains (Speaker: Geetanjali Shree)

    When: July 19

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    Timings: 6pm to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan

    Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

    When: July 19

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 19

    Timings: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Ikigai Farmer's Market & Kids Carnival

    Where: Ikigai Farms, Bandh Rd, Nagla Nagli, Sector 134, Noida

    When: July 19

    Timings: 9am

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 19 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 19 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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