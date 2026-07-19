Blueprint behind cyber fraud factory in Lucknow: How fake Microsoft alerts, psychological tactics were used to target US citizens

“Hello, this is Microsoft Technical Support. Your computer has been infected with a virus.” According to investigators, this routine-sounding message was the opening line of an elaborate international cyber fraud allegedly run from a Lucknow apartment, where callers used fear, fake tech support and impersonation to target unsuspecting Americans. The alleged international fake tech support call centre operating from two apartments in Lucknow was busted on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

A day after busting the alleged international fake tech support call centre operating from two apartments in Omaxe R-02, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow Police on Saturday revealed the carefully structured modus operandi behind what they described as a sophisticated international cyber fraud network.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Anil Yadav said the operation functioned like an assembly line, with dedicated teams handling every stage of the scam—from luring victims with fake virus alerts to extracting money through gift cards, cash pickups and hawala channels.

According to the Crime Branch, the fraud began with fake Microsoft-style virus pop-ups and security warnings displayed on victims’ computers. The alerts claimed the device had been infected with malware and urged users to call a toll-free number for immediate assistance.

“The calls were answered by an “Opener Team”, which allegedly posed as Microsoft Technical Support executives using internet-based calling software. To gain the victim’s confidence, callers asked them to open Windows tools such as Task Manager, Event Viewer and Command Prompt. Investigators said normal system logs and network connections were falsely portrayed as evidence that hackers had infiltrated the computer and compromised sensitive financial information,” said Kiran Yadav, ADCP (Crime).

“Once victims were convinced, they were persuaded to install remote-access software such as AnyDesk or UltraViewer, allowing the callers to take complete control of their computers. The operators then allegedly sold fake computer security subscriptions ranging from USD 49 to USD 129, claiming the plans would remove malware and secure the system,” the ADCP added.

Police said victims who agreed to continue were transferred to a separate “Closure Team”, whose members allegedly impersonated officials from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or cyber security departments. They warned victims that their Social Security Numbers, bank accounts or identities had been linked to financial crimes and could be frozen unless immediate “verification” was completed.

Police said the syndicate tailored payment methods according to a victim’s financial capacity. Those with limited balances were allegedly persuaded to purchase Amazon gift cards or make Walmart barcode payments, while wealthier victims were instructed to withdraw large sums of cash that were later collected in the United States by associates posing as authorised verification officers.

The Crime Branch, in a detailed press note, said preliminary findings indicate that the money was initially collected by US-based associates, after which commissions were deducted and the remaining proceeds were allegedly routed to India through hawala channels.

“We are now examining digital evidence seized during Friday’s raid to identify overseas collaborators, trace the money trail and uncover the wider international network behind the operation,” the DCP Crime added.

The disclosure comes a day after the Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Police Station, acting under Uttar Pradesh Police’s statewide Operation CY-VAJRA, arrested seven people allegedly running the illegal call centre from the residential complex. Eight laptops, nine mobile phones, internet-calling equipment and other digital evidence were seized during the raid. Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the syndicate and establish links with similar international cyber fraud operations.